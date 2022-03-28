3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $449,000

A beautiful, classic, and timeless custom built brick contemporary one owner home situated on a private 10 acre tract of land with mature hardwood trees and a bold stream (Leatherwood Creek) at the back of the property. The yard is ideal for children, pets, and entertaining. The property is within 15 minutes to shopping, schools and the local hospital. The home features a master suite on the main level with an additional master suite and kitchen on the lower level for guest or an in-law suite. Other features include: Cathedral ceilings with lots of natural light, 2 masonry fireplaces, 2 car garage, a gazebo, & equipment shed. It has a new roof, and two new heat pumps. Home is being sold "as is/where is", without any guarantees or warranties of any kind. Lower fireplace for gas logs only.