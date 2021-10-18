 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $48,000

As-is! Nice brick home with 3 bedrooms and full bath on lower level, half bath on the second floor. This home needs some some updating and will not qualify for FHA financing. Cash or 20% conventional only. Must have proof of funds for showings. Some of the electrical and some pipes need updating.

