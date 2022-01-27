Level & fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. Side porch enclosed with vinyl siding can be easily finished. Home has not been lived in in several years, plumbing, heat, water heater unknown. Cash sales, possibly conventional financing only. Perfect for the handyman or investor. Sold as is where is
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,900
One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.
There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
After career season at Wake Forest, Magna Vista graduate Tra Redd preparing for next step in his football career
Magna Vista graduate Tra Redd was named Second Team All-ACC this fall, his sixth season at Wake Forest. Now, the former Warrior is training in hopes of playing football professionally.
The Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville will be relocating to the former Sirloin House building on Commonwealth Boulevard.
“Her knowledge of the demands of the elementary curriculum as well as knowing the unique personalities of her teachers makes Mrs. Cooper quite an effective leader.," said MCPS District Coordinator Cary Wright.
If President Joe Biden's disorderly and lethal Afghanistan withdrawal was the moment that fractured voters' regard for him, then his vicious Atlanta speech last week may be the moment that defines his presidency.
Magna Vista High School graduate Tony Gravely added a win to his professional fight career on Saturday night at UFC 270.
A Roanoke man has been arrested on unrelated charges after being charged in a Henry County convenience store robbery Sunday night.
