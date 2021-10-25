3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $59,900

ATTENTION INVESTORS: LONG TERM TENANTS PAYING $550 P/MO WANT TO STAY WHEN SOLD. HOME IS LOCATED IN AN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD ON A CUL-DE-SAC. CURRENT OWNER HAS PUT IN A HEAT PUMP SYSTEM, NEW ROOF, CHAIN LINK FENCING, AND CUT SEVERAL TREES AWAY FROM THE HOUSE. THE HOUSE ALSO HAS A FULL WALK OUT UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR POTENTIAL ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE. THIS WOULD MAKE A GOOD INVESTMENT PROPERTY OR STARTER HOME. MUST HAVE 24 HOURS NOTICE TO SHOW.