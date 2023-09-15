Properties like this one are hard to find. If you are looking for a property to start a small farm this one is ideal. The pasture behind the house would be perfect for horses. The outbuildings are great for equipment storage. Spend the evenings in your backyard oasis. The home offers all one-level living with nicely sized rooms. From the upper portion of the property you have some amazing views of the surrounding countryside along with the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's time to turn your dreams into reality with this property!