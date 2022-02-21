 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $659,000

Rarely does a property come on market with such character! This spectacular, Tudor-inspired home could easily rest in the English countryside, but it is right here in Martinsville, Virginia! With so many relocating to our wonderful area, this is sure to appeal to the more discerning buyer! At 1231 Sam Lions Trail, old-world aesthetics and craftsmanship have blended with the functionality of contemporary amenities. Just wait until you see the kitchen, one of several renovations and remodels over the many years of this home's proud ownership history! Resting on two lots, totaling a generous 1.85 acres! Featuring a billiard room, a new deck, several sunrooms and family rooms - this home is built to entertain! Enjoy the photo tour and be sure to schedule an appointment for your personal tour!

