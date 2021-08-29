Nice location and a remodeled home with beautiful hardwood floors and a brand new bathroom! All information taken from Webgis of Henry County and must be verified for accuracy by the buyer. House is located in Henry County.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Woman from Greensboro, N.C., was ejected from her vehicle.
- Updated
West Piedmont Health District records 84 more cases, and schools show dozens ill and hundreds quarantined.
The Bulletin will make its sixth move in its 132 years, and local century-old family business, Smith Wholesale Inc., is buying its Broad Street building.
Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties' school districts have different ways of handing COVID-19 quarantines
School districts' rules for communicating and responding to cases vary.
- Updated
VDH reported more than 3,000 cases statewide on Tuesday morning.
Some Danville jurors fined, others face arrest in 'nightmare scenario' that caused judge to delay murder trial
Jurors appeared before Judge James Reynolds on Monday.
The Henry County Board of Supervisors endorsed the county’s participation in a proposed $60 million project that will bring fiber broadband to…
Outbreak emerges at Henry County Jail.
Rhonda K. Phillips of Bassett found dead at the scene.
- Updated
Vehicle was stolen Tuesday night.