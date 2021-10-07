 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,500

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,500

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,500

Nice location and a remodeled home with beautiful hardwood floors and a brand new bathroom! All information taken from Webgis of Henry County and must be verified for accuracy by the buyer. House is located in Henry County. The roof is only 2 years old and the windows have been replaced with energy efficient windows. The seller will install a new 2 ton heat pump with a full price offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New rate of COVID cases evening out
Latest Headlines

New rate of COVID cases evening out

“Please do not look at [getting an appointment for the booster shot] as an urgent thing,” said VDH spokesperson Nancy Bell. “Don’t get panicked if you can’t get an appointment for a couple of days. It’s OK. We have plenty.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert