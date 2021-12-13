3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,900

Very nice brick ranch cottage with plenty of room on the first floor and room to expand into the full unfinished basement. Oak hardwood floors in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. This is a great house for anyone, including investors. It has been a rental property in the past and has a proven track record. Must have appointment to show. Major renovations in 2006 include replacement windows, tub and shower, new electrical box, some upgrades to plumbing, and the hot water heater. Roof only 2 years old. 2 ton Lennox heat pump replaced in 2006.