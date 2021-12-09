Welcome to 2560 Kings Mountain Road! A charming home that would be perfect for those starting out. The home has had many years of happy memories and now its time for you to make some more! Well-maintained, with a new panel box just installed in 2021 - and just needing some painting, updating and personal touches! There is also direct access to the creek behind the home! Take a walk off the side yard and garden to a space by the creek behind the home. Convenient to commuters, amenities and more! Move to Henry County and Martinsville!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,000
