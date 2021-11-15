3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,500

Cute as a button! Welcome to 911 Chalmers Street! After forty years, it is time for this Seller to move on to the next step of their journey. They hope you will love their home as much as they have! The front walk leads to a charming porch overlooking the flat, front yard. Three bedrooms and two full baths inside, with laundry on the main level and in the kitchen.12' x 20' single carport in driveway and 16' x 19' outbuilding located behind - great for use as a workshop! The front bonus room off the bedroom would make a great den, office, or walk-in closet! Take a look at the pictures to see the hardwoods just found under a section of carpet. There's more where that came from! Architectural shingle roof! All appliances convey, so move to 911 Chalmers, drop your bags and kick up your feet!