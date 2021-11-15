Cute as a button! Welcome to 911 Chalmers Street! After forty years, it is time for this Seller to move on to the next step of their journey. They hope you will love their home as much as they have! The front walk leads to a charming porch overlooking the flat, front yard. Three bedrooms and two full baths inside, with laundry on the main level and in the kitchen.12' x 20' single carport in driveway and 16' x 19' outbuilding located behind - great for use as a workshop! The front bonus room off the bedroom would make a great den, office, or walk-in closet! Take a look at the pictures to see the hardwoods just found under a section of carpet. There's more where that came from! Architectural shingle roof! All appliances convey, so move to 911 Chalmers, drop your bags and kick up your feet!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Ford pickup truck and a Henry County school bus struck each other in a head-on collision on North River Road at the U.S. 220 bypass exit in …
Uptown Martinsville is decorated for Christmas, and the defining event for ushering in the holiday season is set for Saturday.
At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.
At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.
MPD Lt. Sandy Hines said in a release on Monday that police responded to Dunlap Street at 9:36 p.m. and found Johnny Omar Spencer Jr., 39, with a gunshot wound.
Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, 48, of Blankenship Road, Martinsville, was arrested and charged with Breaking and Enter with the Intent to Commit Murder and Malicious Wounding.
Henry County has had three crashes involving school buses in one week and that may be a record.
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Friday at 10:06 a.m. on …
2005 MVHS grad served in Iraq, then went to work for Veterans Administration - with a PhD.
Magna Vista graduate Tmahdae Penn has impressed as one of the top wide receivers on the Ferrum College football team this season.