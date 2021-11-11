 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,500

Welcome to 500 Forest Street, one of the most adorable bungalow-style homes you will ever find! All amenities located on the main level, including a laundry room just off the kitchen! ADT alarm system - connected to smoke detectors! Double-pane windows installed - great for easy cleaning and energy savings! The carpeting is in good shape, but if you don't want it, the Seller says there are hardwoods underneath! A single, detached carport is located on the driveway and there is even a handicap-accessible ramp leading up to the front of the home! Great backyard for play! And, did you see the porch and that blue ceiling? Many years of happiness have been had on that porch and in this home - and the Seller hopes you love it as much as they have! Make your move to Martinsville and Henry County!

