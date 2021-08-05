 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,800

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,800

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,800

Cute brick ranch offering one level living! This home is move in ready! The roof is only 1 year old, the heat pump just 5 years old. Beautiful floating flooring installed in 2019. in Lv Hall and 3 bedrooms. First time home buyer? All appliances are included with sale! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert