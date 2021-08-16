This brick mid-century modern-inspired ranch is tucked away in Forest Park Subdivision just off Sam Lions Trail! It is so private you'd hardly know it's there since the wooded lot next door provides extra shade and sets it apart from the other houses on the street. It is located just 2 minutes from Lake Lanier and 5 minutes from Forest Park golf course, right in the heart of Martinsville. It has oak hardwood floors and a screened porch off the kitchen. It is bargain-priced to sell in this neighborhood and if you can do-it-yourself or hire it out you will have a gem of a home! Sold "as is, where is." The listing is back on the market due to the previous buyers' not being able to secure financing.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
He had been part of a hostage standoff at a motel in Ridgeway in 2019.
I’m a Christian, and while I don’t have a doctoral degree from any seminary, I take my Bible study very seriously. With that being said, I bel…
A registered nurse from Martinsville spent 74 days in hospitals and therapy because of COVID-19.
Students began the new school year on Monday and on Tuesday Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper sent out a letter to all parents notifying them that someone on the school property had already tested positive for COVID-19.
He could face up to 22 years in prison on a variety of felony charges.
Thomas Joe Braxton III could get a life sentence after chase and shootout on Jan. 1, 2020.
Commission says no to zone change for a double-wide trailer.
A four-door vehicle appeared to have collided with a parked CenturyLink van.
'A new surge is here.' Dire predictions show Va. on a path to see more sickness, death from COVID-19.
Model suggests Pittsylvania-Danville Health District could top records set in January.
She is scheduled to do 9 years of that behind bars.