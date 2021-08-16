3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,900

This brick mid-century modern-inspired ranch is tucked away in Forest Park Subdivision just off Sam Lions Trail! It is so private you'd hardly know it's there since the wooded lot next door provides extra shade and sets it apart from the other houses on the street. It is located just 2 minutes from Lake Lanier and 5 minutes from Forest Park golf course, right in the heart of Martinsville. It has oak hardwood floors and a screened porch off the kitchen. It is bargain-priced to sell in this neighborhood and if you can do-it-yourself or hire it out you will have a gem of a home! Sold "as is, where is." The listing is back on the market due to the previous buyers' not being able to secure financing.