3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $90,000

Looking for a brick home in the country? This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has lots of potential! Original hard wood floors in the living room, hall and three bedrooms. Kitchen/Dining room combo with lots of cabinet storage. Full, unfinished basement. Condition of well unknown. Buyer to verify if current well is usable. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment, deed and/or seller.

