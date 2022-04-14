 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $95,000

This is a great home for someone who knows how to do home improvements or for an investor or for a buyer with fix up funds! The previous tenant was here for 10 years so it has a great chance to be a good long-term investment. Brand new roof, oak hardwood floors, a great floor plan, heat pump just a few years old, and a basement that has lots of storage. The primary bedroom on the first floor is oversized and has a good walk-in closet and the kitchen and baths have had updates done in the past ten years. Upstairs there are 2 more large bedrooms with lots of light and there is an additional full bath in the hallway. It will most likely not be able to qualify for any government-backed loans so conventional or cash may be your best route. On street & the rt.side of house parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Isernia strikes back

Isernia strikes back

As well as expressing concern for his welfare, his patients say they have not been able to get prescriptions for medicines they need refilled and are worried about being set adrift in terms of health care.

Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died at the scene on U.S. 58 in Patrick County after his 2005 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Christine S. Barnette, 41, of Cary, North Carolina, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.

Martinsville hospital's labor and delivery unit closes in "temporary pause"; doctor, congressman talk about decline in women's health care in rural areas

Martinsville hospital's labor and delivery unit closes in "temporary pause"; doctor, congressman talk about decline in women's health care in rural areas

It's Mayday in Southside for pregnant women, as May 1 will be the last day the hospital, Sovah Health-Martinsville, will have a labor and delivery unit.

Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke of Piedmont Preferred Women's Healthcare in Ridgeway met Monday with Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, to address the matter of declining medical care offered to women in rural areas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert