This is a great home for someone who knows how to do home improvements or for an investor or for a buyer with fix up funds! The previous tenant was here for 10 years so it has a great chance to be a good long-term investment. Brand new roof, oak hardwood floors, a great floor plan, heat pump just a few years old, and a basement that has lots of storage. The primary bedroom on the first floor is oversized and has a good walk-in closet and the kitchen and baths have had updates done in the past ten years. Upstairs there are 2 more large bedrooms with lots of light and there is an additional full bath in the hallway. It will most likely not be able to qualify for any government-backed loans so conventional or cash may be your best route. On street & the rt.side of house parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $95,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As well as expressing concern for his welfare, his patients say they have not been able to get prescriptions for medicines they need refilled and are worried about being set adrift in terms of health care.
Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died at the scene on U.S. 58 in Patrick County after his 2005 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Christine S. Barnette, 41, of Cary, North Carolina, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
Below is a list of transfers of properties registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 16-28.
Martinsville hospital's labor and delivery unit closes in "temporary pause"; doctor, congressman talk about decline in women's health care in rural areas
It's Mayday in Southside for pregnant women, as May 1 will be the last day the hospital, Sovah Health-Martinsville, will have a labor and delivery unit.
Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke of Piedmont Preferred Women's Healthcare in Ridgeway met Monday with Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, to address the matter of declining medical care offered to women in rural areas.
A Martinsville man will serve five years of an 80-year sentence for distribution of cocaine after pleading guilty in Martinsville Circuit Cour…
Bulletin new reporter Monique Holland talks about going to a race at Martinsville Speedway for the first time.
Rescue was dispatched, advising that an all-terrain vehicle would be needed to reach the person in need of medical attention.
Simply Suzanne’s Café, at the Blue Ridge Airport in Spencer, adjust its hours for NASCAR drivers flying for the races.
Area scores: Bender's blast helps Warriors best Bengals; Magna Vista sweeps Bassett on diamonds, soccer fields
Magna Vista swept Bassett on the baseball, softball, and soccer fields in an eventful night around the area Monday.