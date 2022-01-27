 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $99,000

MUST WEAR A MASK WHEN INSIDE THIS HOUSE ! New Roof 2019, New A/C & Heat 2019, New double pane tilt-in windows 2020, New plumbing 2018, New well pump 2020 House has tons of storage. Could use some fresh paint, but Seller is done working on the house so house is being sold "As Is". New laminate flooring is there and ready to be installed by new owner. Wood stove in basement and electric fireplace in living room conveys with property. Electric range is the only appliance that stays. Cats and Dog in the home, so be aware if you or your clients have allergies . Sq. Ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

