3 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $110,000

Looking for a relaxing county home? Sit on the large front porch and take life easy! This home has recently been updated with a new heat pump, new hot water heater, new plumbing, new well pump, new flooring, new gutters, and insulation added under the house. There is a backup oil furnace that is approximately 6-7 years old. The rooms are spacious with hardwood floors in the living room and downstairs bedroom. The 2 fireplaces have been closed off. There are 6.079 usable acres with a small spring in the back. Most of the acreage is fenced. Located in a quiet neighborhood.