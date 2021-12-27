3 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $175,000

Welcome to 3116 County Line Road! This charming three bed and two bath home rests right on the Henry and Patrick County line! If you are looking for a country setting with gorgeous vistas on your drive to and from work, here you go! Fairy Stone Park and Philpott Lake are about a 15 minute drive away! Lovingly cared for and well-maintained for over 50 years, this family home is ready for its next chapter. A spacious double carport rests off the kitchen entry and overlooks the adjacent lot, also included in the listing! Hardwood flooring throughout nearly the entire first floor, double-pane windows, propane gas logs (tank removed), wood stove in basement family room, a walk-up attic (great for storage), walk-in shower and more! Like to play pool? Well, make the right offer - and it's yours!