3 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $399,000

Ranch Style Home with Unfinished basement and 119.98 ac Located in Patrick County, VA (3866 Pleasant View Drive, Patrick Springs, VA 24133). Main level: Living Room - ceiling fan, hardwood floor and built in shelving. Kitchen dining area - with breakfast nook. 3 bedrooms. Full bath Large hallway closet. Large Laundry Room. Full unfinished basement: Lots of storage area, Oil Furnace, Wood stove hooked up into duck work, room for canning jars, door to back yard. 1 car garage (26' x 15') attached. Double carport (20' x 20') Front porch (18'8" x 5'11"). Workshop Garage (32' x 47') with lean to (38' x 15'6"). 117.98 ac of land. Approximately, 5 acres open- rest wooded. Land is rolling. abundant wildlife - hunting. (Deer - turkey - bear). Polebridge Creek run thru the property.

