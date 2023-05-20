Welcome to 130 Spencer Creek, the perfect combination of country setting and modern living. 3 car finished garage with mini split for heating/cooling independent of home with 9'doors &10' ceilings(opener conveys), 22KW Generac, 12x24 Trex deck,HW floors,open floor plan,custom built soft close Kraft Maid cabinets,7' island with seating & granite countertops in kitchen,large laundry/mud room, oversized pressure tank,commercial grade tankless gas hot water heater, well water filtration, avg power bill $99/month, Ethernet & cable in each room and high speed internet available. Approximately 2 acres cleared. Call today to schedule your showing and see for yourself how incredible this home is! SF includes home and garage. SF & lot size estimated.
3 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $475,000
