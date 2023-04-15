The search for your dream home ends here. SF includes home and garage. Pvt country setting w/ 2 acres cleared for hunting & 4wheeling fun w/no zoning restrictions! 3 car finished garage with mini split for heating/cooling independent of home with 9'doors &10' ceilings(opener conveys), 22KW Generac, electronic dog door, 12x24 Trex deck,HW floors,open floor plan,custom built soft close Kraft Maid cabinets,7' island with seating & granite countertops in kitchen,large laundry room with sink & cabinets, oversized pressure tank,commercial grade tankless gas hot water heater, well water filtration, avg power bill $99/month, Ethernet & cable in each room, walk in closet in master bedroom. Call today to schedule your showing and see for yourself how incredible this home is! SF & lot size estimated.
3 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $489,900
