 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $598,500

3 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $598,500

Wanting peace,serenity,nature,new custom construction & still only ~20 minutes to shopping? Working from home in a stressed free environment? Tree lined driveway to a piece of heaven! You won't believe the comfort when you walk into an open dining/great room & up to date kitchen with custom quartz counter tops! This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home has windows everywhere to watch nature and enjoy the natural light! Wild flowers galore,a gazebo & outbuilding with electricity! Hardwood flooris throughout (see data sheet),ceramic in kitchen & baths. Have you ever seen a lighted counter top to show off the beautiful quartz? Bright custom baths make you feel like you are in the tropics! Closets in every corner & basement open for extra room . SEE MORE COMMENTS...and attached data sheet/photo.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert