3 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $645,000

Wanting peace, serenity, nature, new custom construction & still only ~20 minutes to shopping? Tree lined driveway to a piece of heaven! You won't believe the comfort when you walk into an open dining/great room & up to date kichen with custom quartz counter tops! This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home has windows everywhere to watch nature and enjoy the natural light! Wild flowers galore, a gazebo & outbuilding with electricity! Hardwood flooring is hickory, white oak and bamboo, then you have ceramic in kitchen and baths. Have you ever seen a lighted counter top to show off the beautiful quartz? Bright custom baths make you feel like you are in the tropics! Closets in every corner & basement open for extra room or storage, finished except floor (concrete). Generator. SEE MORE COMMENTS....