 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Martinsville Bulletin is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Storage Center

3 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $645,000

3 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $645,000

Wanting peace, serenity, nature, new custom construction & still only ~20 minutes to shopping? Tree lined driveway to a piece of heaven! You won't believe the comfort when you walk into an open dining/great room & up to date kichen with custom quartz counter tops! This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home has windows everywhere to watch nature and enjoy the natural light! Wild flowers galore, a gazebo & outbuilding with electricity! Hardwood flooring is hickory, white oak and bamboo, then you have ceramic in kitchen and baths. Have you ever seen a lighted counter top to show off the beautiful quartz? Bright custom baths make you feel like you are in the tropics! Closets in every corner & basement open for extra room or storage, finished except floor (concrete). Generator. SEE MORE COMMENTS....

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hall's parting shot

Hall's parting shot

Recognition and resolutions were abundant at Tuesday’s board of supervisor’s meeting and so was the county administrator’s comments to critici…

Solar farm in Ridgeway approved

Solar farm in Ridgeway approved

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) approved this week a special use permit to allow for the construction of a large scale solar en…

Police: Virginia toddler left in car dies, father kills self

Police say a Virginia toddler left in a vehicle for hours died and his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their home. Chesterfield County Police say the department received a call late Tuesday morning reporting that an 18-month-old boy may have been left in a vehicle for several hours. Police soon received information indicating the child’s father was at his home and was making suicidal statements. A news release says officers responding to the location found the child dead inside the house and the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the woods behind the home.

Monument restored

Monument restored

Members of the Daughter of the Revolution (DAR) chapters Colonel Abram Penn, Joseph Martin, Old Carolina Road, Colonel William Preston, Peaks …

City attorney contract in dispute

City attorney contract in dispute

By majority vote, City Council declined twice on Tuesday to have an outside attorney review the City Attorney’s employment contract and either…

County to close broadband gap

County to close broadband gap

Henry County is investing $3.9 million in local money to leverage a $33.5 million grant that will allow broadband to reach almost anyone that …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert