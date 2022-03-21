Beautifully maintained brick home with creek and pasture on peaceful 3.47 acres. Pasture is fenced and ready for your cows, goats or chickens. This home offers a gorgeous sunroom, hardwood floors, vinyl tilt in windows, gas logs in family room and basement, cedar lined closet and updated primary bathroom. Basement has 2nd family room, full bath plus 2 rooms previously used as bedrooms. Room to finish out a kitchen, wet bar or in-law suite. This one owner custom home, built in 1969, is ready for you to make it your own.
3 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $275,000
Groups tour new jail before lockdown: Henry County Sheriff's Department host tours before inmates are transferred to the new jail on April 1
Friday and Saturday provided a once-in-a-lifetime chance of seeing deep inside a high security jail -- that is, if you keep out of trouble and don't get sent there by a judge.
However, the visitors on tour of the new Henry County Adult Detention Center got to see far more of the new $68,000 million facility than the inmates who will be pulling their time there ever would get to see.
An Axton man is now charged with first degree murder after the man he allegedly shot died, almost a month after the shooting.