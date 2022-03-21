 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $275,000

Beautifully maintained brick home with creek and pasture on peaceful 3.47 acres. Pasture is fenced and ready for your cows, goats or chickens. This home offers a gorgeous sunroom, hardwood floors, vinyl tilt in windows, gas logs in family room and basement, cedar lined closet and updated primary bathroom. Basement has 2nd family room, full bath plus 2 rooms previously used as bedrooms. Room to finish out a kitchen, wet bar or in-law suite. This one owner custom home, built in 1969, is ready for you to make it your own.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Groups tour new jail before lockdown: Henry County Sheriff's Department host tours before inmates are transferred to the new jail on April 1

Groups tour new jail before lockdown: Henry County Sheriff's Department host tours before inmates are transferred to the new jail on April 1

Friday and Saturday provided a once-in-a-lifetime chance of seeing deep inside a high security jail -- that is, if you keep out of trouble and don't get sent there by a judge.

However, the visitors on tour of the new Henry County Adult Detention Center got to see far more of the new $68,000 million facility than the inmates who will be pulling their time there ever would get to see.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert