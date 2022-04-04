3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $120,000

This very nice property sits back off the road on the border of VA and NC. Remodeled single wide home with many updates. Small workshop. Must have appointment for showing.
Three more houses have been added to the City of Martinsville’s Rental Inspection Program.
The body found Feb. 27 on Smith Lake Road has now been identified as Ricard Gonzalez-Rodriguez.
Gonzalez-Rodriguez was 53-years-old and an undocumented immigrant who had recently come to the Martinsville area, according to a press release from the City of Martinsville. The identity was determined through medical records, DNA and the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security.
The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.
It was not the lucky day for skills games operators in front of the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).
Make this a keepsake: This honor roll also is in the printed version of the Martinsville Bulletin.
Martinsville City Public Schools presents Disney's "Aladdin Jr." at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Twenty-seven students are in the cast.
The wife is to submit not because it’s her nature to be submissive, but because it is right in the Lord.
Martinsville city officials will open the 50-year-old time capsule at 11 a.m. Friday at 1 Ellsworth St., the building that has been known most recently as the old BB&T but was Piedmont Trust Bank before that.
