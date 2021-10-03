$130,000.00! Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Full bath Double-wide on scenic quiet street in Ridgeway. 6+ Acres of mature timbers in county location. New roof 2020, new rear deck being constructed currently, fresh driveway gravel. Large cleared home site. Walk in closet, walk in shower, and full tub in master suite. Laminate flooring throughout, tile in both bathrooms. Open floor-plan in living/dining room. All appliances convey.
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was the fifth instance of law enforcement response to area schools in the past 2 weeks.
Martinsville man was found dead.
The death of Katherine White Likens occurred more than four years ago.
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry asked the Board of Supervisors for $396,000 from the unassigned fund balance and a 10% raise for all department employees.
In a written objection, the defense said it was told by federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon to make its arguments while she was out of the courtroom -- denying it the right to be heard.
- Updated
Crash also damaged vehicles at a car lot.
They appear latest in a surge of drug overdose deaths.
- Updated
Martinsville man has been arrested and charged with driving that vehicle.
Departments need more air packs and turn-out gear, fire chief says.