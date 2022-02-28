 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $149,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $149,000

Privacy and convenience is the key to this property Tucked away at the end of the cul-de-sac on a little less than an acre in Ridgeway, a short distance from NC border, this house has a new metal roof and a full walk-out basement, already plumbed for a third bathroom Lawn equipment can be stored away under the front porch Refrigerator is only 3 years old The kitchen window a/c unit cools the whole upstairs The basement also has a window a/c unit, but is not heated . Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70-year marriage comes from 7-day courtship

70-year marriage comes from 7-day courtship

A week after Lemuel Thedford Spencer and Ruth Catherine Wallace met, they eloped.

That was 70 years and two children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren ago.

Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

As the superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, Sandy Strayer often has to think on her feet. That just might help her when it comes to dancing in Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts, which takes place March 5 at Martinsville High School.

Her partner, Taylor Shank, is a fitness instructor who has been known to bust a few moves on his exercise bike while leading workouts.

Chapman, Davis ready with finesse

Chapman, Davis ready with finesse

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis are stepping up to the challenge of raising money for the arts at Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert