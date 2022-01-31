Are you looking for an updated home that's MOVE-IN ready? This home offers just that! The living room has a fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen comes with its appliances and a laundry area. LED light illuminates your counter when working on tasks or serving food buffet style. There are two bedrooms on the main level along with a full bath. The full bath has radiant floor heating & custom ceramic style in the shower. Note the double pane windows thru-out the home. The most recent addition to the home is the master bedroom ensuite upstairs. The master bath has its own radiant floor heating, built-in shelving for storage, & a custom built and tiled shower. A new septic system was recently installed. Listing agent is related to the seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $179,900
