Welcome to 247 Country Haven!! Listen to the calming sounds of the pond, currently the home of 5 koi! This unique gem boasts TWO private suites! The first floor bedroom has a newly finished shower. The second suite has a bedroom, sitting room, private deck, second floor study and a full bath! The basement is in excellent condition and could serve as a den or more bedroom space. There is a one car garage, and more room for toys or gardening gear accessible from the second driveway. This could be YOUR Country Haven! Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $189,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wife is to submit not because it’s her nature to be submissive, but because it is right in the Lord.
Appalachian Power will hold public information sessions Monday and Tuesday on area power grid upgrades.
During Tuesday’s Martinsville City Council meeting, 20 minutes had been allocated for a public input session on potential uses of those funds. The public comments and related discussions ended up lasting more than an hour during a marathon 3 ½-hour meeting.
A Martinsville man was sentenced to 111 years on Thursday in Martinsville Circuit Court, but will spend 20 of those years in prison.
George Christopher Metz, who recently volunteered with a humanitarian organization to help refugees leave Ukraine, is headed back to the war-t…
Abigail Epperson threw a no-hitter for Patrick County in a 11-1 win over Floyd County in Stuart Tuesday night. That plus other scores from around the area Tuesday night.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
P&HCC's wrestling program sent freshman Temonte Gray to the NJCAA national championship tournament this winter, a feat that Gray and coach Chad Lange are hopeful will help as the new program tries to continue to grow in Year 2 and beyond.