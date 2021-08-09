 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $189,900

ONE OWNER HOME located on a dead end street. Convenient to by pass and grocery stores. Three bedrooms upstairs and a room downstairs with a closet that was used as a bedroom. Large family room with a bar that leads out to a covered patio for entertaining guests. Large garages 30x30 with 10 ft. ceilings( electric heat wood stove, and 2 ac window units) and 30x40 with 17 ft. ceilings ( gas heat) and both garages are wired 110 and 220 . Large Detached Carport that was used to store RV and still room for a garden near the creek. Information obtained from tax card and to be verified by seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert