ONE OWNER HOME located on a dead end street. Convenient to by pass and grocery stores. Three bedrooms upstairs and a room downstairs with a closet that was used as a bedroom. Large family room with a bar that leads out to a covered patio for entertaining guests. Large garages 30x30 with 10 ft. ceilings( electric heat wood stove, and 2 ac window units) and 30x40 with 17 ft. ceilings ( gas heat) and both garages are wired 110 and 220 . Large Detached Carport that was used to store RV and still room for a garden near the creek. Information obtained from tax card and to be verified by seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATED: Former Patrick County basketball player get three years in prison in shooting death of Martinsville man
This is a result of a shootout involving a drug deal near a church and Patrick County High School in Stuart.
She is scheduled to do 9 years of that behind bars.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Court proceedings from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County district and circuit courts.
A Martinsville woman has been sentenced for endangering the life of her granddaughter in the first of two charges related to the same child on separate occasions.
WATCH NOW: Wayne Draper's TAD Space brings modern workplace, events configuration to Uptown Martinsville
After a career in corporate America, area native Wayne Draper brings business space concept back to his hometown with TAD Space.
- Updated
The board could decide in early September to reverse that policy.
This long-awaited road project in Patrick County will have a public hearing on Aug. 17.
Variant cases in the West Piedmont Health District increase to 64.
- Updated
Classes begin on Monday, and the return to school is a concerned because so few students are vaccinated against the virus.