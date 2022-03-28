Welcome to 185 Beechnut Circle, located in the highly desired Sheffield Terrance neighborhood! Between the updated kitchen and baths, the hardwood floors, the oversized deck, and huge metal carport - this home has it all! There is also an extra family room in the basement and plenty of storage on the unfinished side. The yard is level and the carport is nice for family gatherings. The roof was new in 2020 and check out that gorgeous picture window in the front! Pantry in kitchen has pull out shelving, all light fixtures have been replaced, crown molding throughout and porcelain tile in the baths. Newer, upgraded appliances. The 30'x30' garage is less than a year old. Sellers are headed to retirement and this beauty is waiting for its new owner! Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $249,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wife is to submit not because it’s her nature to be submissive, but because it is right in the Lord.
Appalachian Power will hold public information sessions Monday and Tuesday on area power grid upgrades.
During Tuesday’s Martinsville City Council meeting, 20 minutes had been allocated for a public input session on potential uses of those funds. The public comments and related discussions ended up lasting more than an hour during a marathon 3 ½-hour meeting.
A Martinsville man was sentenced to 111 years on Thursday in Martinsville Circuit Court, but will spend 20 of those years in prison.
George Christopher Metz, who recently volunteered with a humanitarian organization to help refugees leave Ukraine, is headed back to the war-t…
Abigail Epperson threw a no-hitter for Patrick County in a 11-1 win over Floyd County in Stuart Tuesday night. That plus other scores from around the area Tuesday night.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
P&HCC's wrestling program sent freshman Temonte Gray to the NJCAA national championship tournament this winter, a feat that Gray and coach Chad Lange are hopeful will help as the new program tries to continue to grow in Year 2 and beyond.