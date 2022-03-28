 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $249,900

  • Updated
Welcome to 185 Beechnut Circle, located in the highly desired Sheffield Terrance neighborhood! Between the updated kitchen and baths, the hardwood floors, the oversized deck, and huge metal carport - this home has it all! There is also an extra family room in the basement and plenty of storage on the unfinished side. The yard is level and the carport is nice for family gatherings. The roof was new in 2020 and check out that gorgeous picture window in the front! Pantry in kitchen has pull out shelving, all light fixtures have been replaced, crown molding throughout and porcelain tile in the baths. Newer, upgraded appliances. The 30'x30' garage is less than a year old. Sellers are headed to retirement and this beauty is waiting for its new owner! Call today!

