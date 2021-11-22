Are you searching for a home that has acreage and privacy, all amenities on the main level, lots of updates and stunning views? If so, 201 Browns Dairy Road is your future forever home! A stunning property, the home rests on just over 5 acres of land! Many updates and improvements have been made by the current owner, including: fresh paint throughout most of the interior and exterior; deck boards replaced and stained/sealed; fireplace stone facade; appliance upgrades (microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range with double oven); extensive tree removal and landscaping; replaced water heaters, well pump - and more! Spacious rooms throughout and a stunning, open-concept great room that has access to the rear deck and a million dollar view! Call to schedule an appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $340,000
