Sonoma Estate welcomes you home! A gated property tucked away with plenty of privacy! A nature lover's dream surrounded by mountains, parks, rivers, with endless water recreation nearby and trails for hiking! This home is a RARE find where concrete, steel and brick come together to provide you and your family with the ultimate in comfort, safety, and security. The upper level of this home features 1680 square feet of living space. Work from home? This is for you there is an dedicated office on the property that is for that very purpose, with electricity, heat and air! The lower level has a further 1000 square feet of reinforced, climate-controlled space to fit any needs such as storage, entertainment, workshop, craft area and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $366,000
