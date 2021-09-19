3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $369,900

Welcome to your Sonoma Estate. A gated property where concrete, steel and brick come together to provide you and your family with the ultimate in comfort, safety and security. The upper level of this home features 1680 square feet of living space. The lower level has a further 1000 square feet of reinforced, climate controlled space to fit any needs such as storage, entertainment, workshop, craft area and more. The 680 square feet attached garage is more than ample for two large vehicles and includes shop tables. The extremely large 5.24 acre lot also has over 17000 square feet of hardsurface concrete to allow for easy vehicular access to both upper and lower levels.The design of this house was made to provide maximum resistance to both natural and man-made disasters. Due to elevation and subterranean drainage systems there is zero flood potential. When safety of you and your family is a priority...Look no further. Appointments mandatory. 24 hour notice. Owner Occupied.