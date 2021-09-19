Wonderful opportunity. Welcome to your Sonoma Estate. Gated Brick ranch nestled in the country with mountains, parks, rivers, with kayaking and canoeing nearby, trails and easy access to Martinsville, and main roads to Danville, Eden, Greensboro, Roanoke and Rocky Mount. Custom built and able to withstand tornados and earthquakes, custom kitchen cabinets built from one red oak from Alberta Canada. French doors leading to patio and plenty of parking, detached office plus your own FAA approved Helicopter / Drone landing pad. Appointments mandatory, Owner Occupied. 24 hour notice.
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $369,900
