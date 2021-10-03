 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $59,900

The owners are in the process of cleaning out the home. It is hard to get good pictures! One owner home with lots of potential! Home is being sold as is and will only qualify for conventional financing or cash. Listing includes the following Tax Map locations: 60.7(004)000/006,17 , 60.7(004)000/007, 60.7(004)000/016, 60.7(004)000/018

