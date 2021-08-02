 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $59,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $59,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $59,900

Situated on a 1 acre lot in the Horsepasture area of Henry County, this home offers double pane windows, one level living and a rear deck overlooking the big back yard. Property info per assessor, buyer should verify. Offers are to be submitted on PropOffers.com by buyer agent. EMD to be 10% of offer or $2000 (whichever is greater) on cash offers, 1% of price or $2000 (whichever is greater) on financed offers. EMD to be held by seller's closing agent. Commission is not paid to an agent purchasing the property. Buyer agent will be charged $175 offer mgmt. tech fee to be paid out of their commission at closing. Sold as is as the seller as never occupied the property. No warranties.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert