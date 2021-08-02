3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $59,900

Situated on a 1 acre lot in the Horsepasture area of Henry County, this home offers double pane windows, one level living and a rear deck overlooking the big back yard. Property info per assessor, buyer should verify. Offers are to be submitted on PropOffers.com by buyer agent. EMD to be 10% of offer or $2000 (whichever is greater) on cash offers, 1% of price or $2000 (whichever is greater) on financed offers. EMD to be held by seller's closing agent. Commission is not paid to an agent purchasing the property. Buyer agent will be charged $175 offer mgmt. tech fee to be paid out of their commission at closing. Sold as is as the seller as never occupied the property. No warranties.