 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $69,900

Cute, cottage style home located in Ridgeway, attached carport, large level yard with outbuilding for storage, 3 bedrooms with extra room for office or den, large kitchen with appliances, including new washer & dryer (will convey with acceptable offer) carpet over hardwood (per seller), would be excellent rental property or small family. All information taken from county tax sheet and per seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert