3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $15,000

Investment opportunity,this property is priced at less than half of tax assessed value. Home needs complete renovation top to bottom. Seller makes no representations as to the condition of any of the homes components. Enter at own risk due to uneven floors and debris. This home will not qualify for any home mortgage but may possible qualify for a land loan. As is, no repairs.

