3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $184,950

Fresh, clean and move in ready, completely remodeled home on private acreage awaits its new owners. New kitchen cabinets and appliances along with an unbelievable master bathroom including a free standing tub. Bold stream at rear of property with a clearing for walking , picknics, or other outdoor activities. Photos do not do this home justice so make plans to come see it now before its gone.

