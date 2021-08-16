Very Well Maintained 3Bed Brick Ranch Home, Super Convenient to All Town Amenities, Beautiful 0.73 acre Usable Yard! Nice Floor Plan, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Appliances, Spacious Rooms throughout. Full Unfin Walk/Out 1,131SF Lower Level for Add'l Finish-able space. Enjoy Relaxing on the Side Porch! Paved Drive & Covered Parking, Storage Shed conveys to Purchaser.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $187,999
