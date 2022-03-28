 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $199,950

Adorable & well maintained 1,456 sq ft ranch on 1.27 acres. This lovely home has a split bedroom floor plan with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths, a spacious living room, a generous master suite with fashionable barn door into the adjoining bath, large closets in all the bedrooms, a huge eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets plus a central island & convenient mudroom off the rear deck. You will love the many updates: laminate wood flooring in the living room & all bedrooms, new kitchen lighting, plantation shutters on all kitchen windows, exterior doors & front storm door replaced, ceiling fans, water heater and pressure tank. There's also a covered front porch, a rear deck and a huge backyard for play (play gym conveys) or gardening. Owner will be selling furnishings-please inquire if interested.

