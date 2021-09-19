3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $229,900

Awesome brick ranch located only minutes to area amenities. Three bedrooms and one full bath and one half bath. Kitchen renovation approximately 8 years ago. Central AC and gas furnace replaced 4 years ago. Replacement windows (double insulated tilt-in). Fireplace on entry and lower levels. Septic pumped 2 years ago. Roof replaced 10 years ago. Hardwood flooring everywhere except the wet areas (kitchen and bathrooms).