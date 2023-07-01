Looking for acreage and privacy but convenience to all town amenities, please look no further. This 2 year old, custom built, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a full unfinished basement and a 26' x 18' garage. Enjoy the 8' x 40' covered front porch and for more privacy, there's a 10' x 15' back porch! The home offers an open family room (with gas, free standing stove) and kitchen with a gas range and LG upscale refrigerator. Easy clean up due to luxury vinyl flooring throughout. The 12' x 14' storage building provides extra storage and also has a 8' x 14' porch and a 9.5' x 20' lean to for even more storage! The purchaser of this property has the option to purchase more acreage which includes frontage on Franklin Street.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $379,500
