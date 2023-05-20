Looking for acreage and privacy but convenience to all town amenities, please look no further. This 2 year old, custom built, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a full unfinished basement and a 26' x 18' garage. Enjoy the 8' x 40' covered front porch and for more privacy, there's a 10' x 15' back porch! The home offers an open family room (with gas, free standing stove) and kitchen with a gas range and LG upscale refrigerator. Easy clean up due to luxury vinyl flooring throughout. The 12' x 14' storage building provides extra storage and also has a 8' x 14' porch and a 9.5' x 20' lean to for even more storage! The purchaser of this property has the option to purchase more acreage which includes frontage on Franklin Street.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $399,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
Martinsville's Rayshawn Dickerson and Ronnie Jackson Jr. signed to play football at UVA Wise, Chavis Martin and Christian Jones committed to p…
More than 30 people attended a ceremony on a sunny Saturday morning at the Dick & Willie Trail just off of Spruce Street.
Construction officially has begun on a new $2.8 million expansion in uptown Martinsville.
Startup Martinsville-Henry County program graduates receive a total of $20,000 for their local small businesses at the Startup MHC Awards.