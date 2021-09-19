5 acres - Fantastic setting with mountain views. Totally remodeled and a must see! Beautifully landscaped! Formal living with stone fireplace. Office/bedroom/den, updated Country kitchen with tumble stone counter tops, ceramic tile back splash and large dining area, Butlers pantry, dining room with 3 built-in corner china cabinets, massive master bedroom suite with masonry gas log fireplace, walk-in closet, and double closet, awesome walk-in ceramic tile shower, laundry room/mud room. 7x12 Florida room, 17x32 sunroom/porch with split HVAC. Partial basement with craft room/bedroom. Laundry hookups. Detached 2 car garage with upper level apartment and storage, chicken house, fenced yard, and much, much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $475,000
