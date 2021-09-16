 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $75,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $75,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $75,000

3Bed/2Bath Home near Town & All Amenities! 0.73 acre Country Setting. Move-In Ready, Enjoy Main Level Living & Open Floor Plan. Laminate & Vinyl Floors, No Carpet! Nice Lot, Usable Back Yard, Garden space, (2)Storage Sheds convey. Property & All Structures sold ''as-is''.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert