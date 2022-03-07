3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $77,000

This property has great potential! It needs some TLC. This 3 bedroom/1 bath home sits on 2 nice laying acres. There is a spring in the rear of the property. Plenty of room to plant a huge garden. Several sheds and storage buildings on the land. Everything passes ''AS IS'' and ''Where Is.'' Property is unrestricted. The personal property will all stay. The current heat is electric wall heat. Great deal! Priced under assessment value! Check it out before it is gone!