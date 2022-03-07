 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $77,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $77,000

This property has great potential! It needs some TLC. This 3 bedroom/1 bath home sits on 2 nice laying acres. There is a spring in the rear of the property. Plenty of room to plant a huge garden. Several sheds and storage buildings on the land. Everything passes ''AS IS'' and ''Where Is.'' Property is unrestricted. The personal property will all stay. The current heat is electric wall heat. Great deal! Priced under assessment value! Check it out before it is gone!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert