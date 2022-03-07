 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $99,000

10.6 acres with long road frontage, home, 24x20 metal shop, and shed. Great opportunity to have a nice private property only minutes to Route 220. Roughly 1 acre of land for a yard. Home will not qualify for government loan. Remodeling was started however, was not finished.

